Cameron Peak Fire Growth Continues, Surpasses 129,000 Acres

The Cameron Peak Fire continued to grow once again on Wednesday. The fire is now listed at 129,055 acres and more growth could be on the way.

Another red flag smoke warning is in place for Thursday as high westerly winds are expected to continue fanning the flames. The nearby Mullen Fire is also expected to contribute to the smoky skies in Northern Colorado and the Front Range — the Mullen Fire is currently listed at 170,996 acres.

The Cameron Peak Fire, which has grown every day this week so far, is now less than 10,000 acres from being Colorado's worst recorded fire in history.

WORST FIRES IN COLORADO HISTORY

2020 Pine Gulch Fire 139,007 acres 2002 Hayman Fire 137,760 acres 2020 Cameron Peak Fire 129,055 acres 2013 West Fork Complex Fire 108,045 acres 2012 High Park Fire 87,250 acres

According to Denver7 data

Containment for the Cameron Peak Fire remains at 42%. The Mullen Fire containment is currently listed at 14%.

Fortunately favorable weather conditions are expected in the form of weekend precipitation. Prayers and crossed fingers that it will help with the firefighting efforts.