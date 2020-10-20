Cameron Peak Fire Lost 11% of Containment, Grew About 2,000 Acres

The Cameron Peak Fire has reached 205,004 acres and containment is at 51% as of Tuesday morning, according to the Incident Information System and the Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page.

On Monday morning, the fire was at 203,253 acres with 62% containment, meaning the fire grew about 2,000 acres and lost 11% of containment in about 24 hours.

The fire crews working on Cameron Peak must be so exhausted. They have literally been out there fighting one of nature's greatest forces for over two months. I mean, I'm tired just trying to stay on top of fire growth updates, as changes are come in every few hours.

The source of the fire is still under investigation and there are now 1,542 fire personnel on the scene, according to the Incident Information System.

Since the Cameron Peak Fire sparked on August 13, 34 states have sent fire personnel to aid in containment.