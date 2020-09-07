Cameron Peak Fire Now Burning At Nearly 60,000 Acres

The Cameron Peak Fire has officially doubled in size over the Labor Day weekend.

The fire has grown to 59,051 acres as of Monday (Sept. 7) morning's official update — the fire was at 23,903 acres on Friday morning.

Containment is now at 4 percent after previously being as high as 6 percent.

Dry, windy conditions have led to the rapid growth. Dry conditions most of Monday are expected to lead to more growth of the fire.

About 800 personnel are currently fighting the fire. Predicted Tuesday snow could significantly aid the efforts in fighting the fire.