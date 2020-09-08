Cameron Peak Fire Now Burning Over 102,596 Acres

Over Labor Day weekend, the Cameron Peak Fire burned more than 60,000 acres due to hot weather and windy conditions. Much of Northern Colorado was overcast with smoke and falling ash during the holiday weekend.

The latest official Cameron Peak Fire update on Tuesday (Sept. 8), morning stated the blaze had reached 102,596 acres.

But now, snow is falling in Northern Colorado, which will hopefully stall the flames.

Cameron Peak Fire Media

The mandatory evacuations on Monday included:

Red Feather and Crystal Lakes

Lady Moon and Red Feather Highlands areas

Glacier View filings with areas of Mount Simon, Green Mountain Meadow, and Drake Ranch.

Stove Prairie Landing south on County Road 27 to County Road 44H and east to Stratton Park.

Highway 14 from Kelly Flats to Stove Prairie Landing

County Road 27 from County Road 44H to Big Bear Road.

The entirety of County Road 52E, including Davis Ranch Road, Whale Rock Road, and west to County Road 27E.

Voluntary evacuations include the areas of Glen Haven Retreat, Glen Haven, Storm Mountain, County Road 27 south of Big Bear Road into Masonville, and north into the Buckskin Heights subdivision.

