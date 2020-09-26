Cameron Peak Fire Now Colorado’s 3rd Worst Ever at 111,114 Acres

Dry, windy conditions led the Cameron Peak Fire to grow by more than 6,000 acres on Friday (Sept. 25).

The Cameron Peak Fire is now at 111,114 acres, according to the latest official update. This makes it Colorado's third worst fire ever.

WORST FIRES IN COLORADO HISTORY

2020 Pine Gulch Fire 139,007 acres 2002 Hayman Fire 137,760 acres 2020 Cameron Peak Fire 111,114 acres 2013 West Fork Complex Fire 108,045 acres 2012 High Park Fire 87,250 acres

According to Denver7 data

The fire forced mandatory evacuations of Red Feather Lakes, Crystal Lakes and Glacier View on Friday.

Firefighter crews unfortunately expect to see more growth on the fire with similar weather conditions on Saturday. Crews do have 27% of the perimeter contained.

More than 800 firefighters from various states are working on the fire over day and night.