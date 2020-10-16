Cameron Peak Fire Officials Expect It To Burn Into November

The Cameron Peak Fire is now Colorado's largest recorded fire ever by a long shot and officials aren't expecting full containment until into November.

The latest official report estimates crews will reach full containment on Nov. 8. More heavy snowfall is likely needed to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters have managed 56% containment on the perimeter. The Cameron Peak Fire is currently burning over 167,153 acres.

More than 1,000 personnel are fighting the flames daily and working 24/7.

Mullen Fire officials are more optimistic on the Wyoming fire that has burned into Colorado — currently expecting full containment to come on Oct. 31. The Mullen Fire is currently listed at 176,374 acres with 34% containment.