Cameron Peak Fire Reaches 15% Containment

Give it up for the incredible team of more than 1,000 fire personnel from all across the country who have worked tirelessly on the Cameron Peak Fire.

Crews were able to connect a fire line on the east side along the Pingree Park Road, increasing containment of the Cameron Peak Fire to 15%, according to the official Friday (Sept. 18) update.

That's up from 8% containment on Thursday and 4% from earlier in the week, as the fire continues to be boxed in by firefighters.

The fire is still listed at 102,596 acres, but crews are working on connecting more fire lines Friday and throughout the weekend that will help grow containment and start shrinking the acreage.