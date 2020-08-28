Cameron Peak Fire Update: 22,971 Acres, No Containment

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday (August 28,) as 22,971 acres continue to burn 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes.

Recently, the Red Cross, who are working to keep an eye on the safety of those in the area, said that there's the chance that the Cameron Peak Fire could continue until we see the first snowfall in that area.

791 personnel have been working on the fire, which began August 13, 2020. Get more on the fire from the official Cameron Peak Fire Media.