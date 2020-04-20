The Highwomen's song "Crowded Table" is the soundtrack for a new commercial for the Campbell's Soup Company. The 45-second ad shows people finding ways to connect from afar as they're social distancing to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"You can hold my hand when you need to let go / I can be a mountain when you're feeling valley low," the Highwomen sing, the first lines of their song opening the ad before cutting to the chorus: "I want a house with a crowded table / And a place by the fire for everyone / Let us take on the world while we're young and able / And bring us back together when the day is done."

The new commercial shows loved ones meeting new babies from behind a glass door, friends having dinner together virtually and families celebrating birthdays from home. "Here’s to being together until we’re together again," a tagline at the end of the ad reads.

"Crowded Table" comes from the Highwomen's self-titled debut album, released in September. The quartet — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires — is nominated for Group of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards, which were rescheduled from April to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

