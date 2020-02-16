Camping Is A Huge Thing For Millennials, Study Says

The popularity of camping is on the rise, especially among those in the millennial generation. According to a recent study, 77 percent of campers last year were between the ages of 18 to 44.

The study concluded that “both millennials and Gen Xers are more likely to identify themselves as lifelong campers when compared to past years.”

Camping also remains a popular family activity with many families who have small children saying their love for the outdoors was the reason for sharing their passion with their children. So perhaps the next generation will be enjoying camping even more than their parents generation.