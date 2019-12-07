Can This Starbucks Irish Cream Cold Brew Be With Us Forever?

I think I just found my new "usual."

The holidays are all about family, giving back, traditions... and those Christmas flavors. I'm a sucker for these, especially when it comes to coffee. Peppermint, gingerbread, egg nog, all of the things. Starbucks recently announced a new Christmas flavor this year. It's an Irish Cream Cold Brew.

And it's bomb.

It's been awhile since I've tried an offering from Starbucks that I just couldn't put down. It's got rich coffee flavor which is most likely from the cold brew process, but what really makes it rise above the rest is that delicate Irish cream. What makes Irish cream different from regular cream is that it's a liqueur based on Irish whiskey. Of course, this stuff isn't alcoholic, but the flavor inspiration is still there.

This is one that I think needs to stay on the menu. It's not too Christmas-y for a summer caffeine fix. Maybe Starbucks is secretly testing this out as a regular menu item under the guise of a "holiday drink."

Now, I'm curious if there is a way I can get this drink made hot instead of cold. I understand this defeats the idea of a cold brew, but I think it would be delightful. Plus, when it gets really cold, I don't want a cold drink.

Have you tried this one yet?