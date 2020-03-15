Can You Guess Who Billboard Named The Best Musician From Wyoming?

I bet this one's an easy one to guess, huh?

Billboard's article "Born in the U.S.A" lists the top 50 stars from all of the 50 states. Some of them are expected, like Dolly Parton representing her home state of Tennessee and the late Prince taking the title for Michigan. A few of them might surprise you, though.

I hadn't realized that Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac was originally from Phoenix, AZ and thus became the Grand Canyon State's top artist, beating out Alice Cooper and Chester Bennington, who also hail from the state.

Colorado was another easy one to guess, with John Denver taking the top spot. Montana, on the other hand, has very few artists that hail from the state, and thus Jeff Ament from Peal Jam, who was born in Havre, Mont, was offered at the top artist from the Big Sky State.

Wyoming, on the other hand? It's a no-brainer. Billboard hailed Chris LeDoux as the top artist from the Cowboy State, and rightly so.

"Although born in Biloxi, Mississippi, Chris LeDoux became a Wyoming rodeo legend," Billboard says. "After Garth Brooks sang of listening to a "worn-out tape of Chris LeDoux" in his debut single "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)," the singer tallied 21 appearances on Hot Country Songs until his death in 2005."