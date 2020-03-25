Has your Facebook feed been taken over by family members talking about that new documentary on Netflix about the guy in Oklahoma, with the tigers, and the murder and the other crazy stuff? It's called Tiger King and it's apparently all the rage among my siblings, they keep talking about it.

Seeing this got me thinking, can you have a tiger as a pet in Wyoming? I don't mean is it a good idea, I mean is it legal?

After some quick research, it looks like no. Unfortunately, you can't keep a pet tiger or any other wild animals, including amphibians, reptiles, mollusks, crustaceans or birds not found in a wild, free or unconfined status in Wyoming.

At least now I know, and knowing this will save me an uncomfortable discussion with my landlord.