Can You Help Find These Missing Wyoming Children?

I am a father of seven. There is no greater fear than losing any of my children. Unfortunately, there are many Wyoming families that face this reality. This is my effort to see if we can do something to help these children find their way home.

If you do a search through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, you'll find more than a half dozen kids from Wyoming. These are just a few of their stories. Note: many of these kids are not kids anymore. Some are now grown adults, but any parent will tell you that they would never give up the search for their child if there is a chance they're still alive.

You can find out more information about each of these kids on their individual profile page on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.

Shaylynn Federer

Justin Harris

Amanda Gallion

Deborah Meyer

Reagan Uden

Richard Uden

If you have any information about any of these missing children, you can contact local law enforcement agencies or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST.