CanAm Bowl Canceled, WY-NE Six-Man Shootout is Still Scheduled

The CanAm Bowl, an annual 6-man all-star football between the U.S. and Canada, has been called off for 2020.

The cancellation was first reported on Twitter by wyoming-football.com on Wednesday.

CanAm Bowl officials posted a note online that said it will be canceled due to situations and restrictions surrounding COVID-19. This news was also confirmed by Little Snake River coach Jack Cobb.

This year would have been the 24th game in the CanAm Bowl series. It began in July of 1997.

It’s another in a lengthy list of sporting events that have been scrapped because of the pandemic. Other all-star events canceled this year include the Wyoming Shrine Bowl, Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball series, and the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games.

The CanAm Bowl showcases 6-man football players from Montana, Nebraska, Texas, and Wyoming against those from the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The 2020 game was planned for July 4 in Lambert, MT.

The USA leads the all-time series, 18-5. Canada won CanAm Bowl XXIII on their home turf in 2019. They defeated the USA team, 40-28.

WY-NE 6-man Shootout

The annual 6-man all-star football game between Wyoming and Nebraska is still on schedule to be played in 2020.

Wyoming coach Jack Cobb, the head coach at Little Snake River, told WyoPreps the game is still scheduled for Chadron, NE, but they did move it to Thursday, July 23.

Cobb explained the move was due to conflicts for some Nebraska schools. He went on to say, ‘we don’t have a lot of details yet, but for now the game is still on, and the boys and coaches are excited we may still have this game.’

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2020, but in late May, it was announced that the game was pushed back due to coronavirus concerns to July 24.

Wyoming holds a 5-3 lead in the all-time series. They won the eighth edition, 52-50, with a “Hail Mary” on the game’s final play.

The 2020 Wyoming roster includes the following players: Jarom Davidson of Burlington; Alex Delgado of Guernsey-Sunrise; Preston Elmore from Guernsey-Sunrise; H.E.M. twins Conor and Shane McGraw; Brandon Reeves from H.E.M.; Hulett’s Dalton Butler, Dawson Butler, and Jhett Letellier; Wyatt Duncan, Tony Enriquez, Karter Evans, Oscar Herrera, Riggen Myers, and Taylor Otte from Little Snake River; Meeteetse’s Asa Eldredge; Menphis Smith of Saratoga; and Salem Ynostrosa from St. Stephens.

Three alternates were chosen in case someone can’t play in the game. They are Hulett’s Logan Kromarek, Meeteetse’s Kaden Redding, and St. Stephens’ Trenton Friday.

The coaching staff includes head coach Jack Cobb from Little Snake River. He will be assisted by Little Snake River assistant coach Sam Weeldreyer, H.E.M. head coach Zack Scott, St. Stephens head coach Billy Brost, and H.E.M. assistant Clif Jones.

The game is for graduated seniors only. Players were nominated by their coaches.