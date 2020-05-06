Candidate Filing for Local, State Offices Opens Next Week

Those wanting to run for local or state office in this year's primary can begin filing at 8 a.m. next Thursday, May 14.

Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee says her office will accept applications for county commissioner and party precinct people.

"For the first time, candidates may send applications via email office@laramiecountyclerk.com or fax 307-633-4240," Lee said in a press release. "Candidates may also mail their applications or file in-person."

Application forms can be picked up at the clerk's office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex and can also be found on the clerk's election page at elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/candidates-corner.

Applications and filing fees must be received no later than 5 p.m. on May 29, the last day for filing.

Lee says the list of candidates who have filed will be updated on the clerk's website by 5:30 p.m. every weekday during the filing period.

Candidates running for city office will need to file with the City Clerk's Office and those running for state office will need to file with the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office.

