‘Candyman’ Trailer: Say Farewell to the Flesh All Over Again

Based on a short story by Clive Barker, the reputation of the original Candyman franchise has grown steadily through the years, and now looks to get an even bigger boost from a new revival by director Nia DaCosta and co-writer/producer Jordan Peele. Once again simply titled Candyman, it’s being described as a spiritual sequel to the original franchise, which produced three films during the ’90s. Those Candymans Tony Todd as the title character, a ghost with a nasty hook who is summoned by those who say his name five times while looking into a mirror.

The trailer looks to be a timely update, with Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen starring as an artist who may have summoned Candyman after a long absence:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

That’s ... a very long and detailed synopsis. Candyman opens in theaters on June 12, 2020.