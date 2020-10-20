Car Show Raises $39,000 For Local Charities in Cheyenne

Three local charities in the Cheyenne area will each get $13,000 a piece from the first annual Cars, Cigars, and Guitars car show after the event raised $39,000.

The event was put on by volunteers of the AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 while more than 50 sponsors came out for the car show. The funds from the car show were presented to Family Promise, Habitat For Humanity, and SafeHouse. The inaugural event took place last month on September 12th at The Greek Ponderosa Car Corral in Cheyenne.

Carla Thurin, Executive Director of SafeHouse Services summed up the event's contribution to their charity by saying:

We cannot thank Tim and the Cars, Guitars and Cigars committee enough for including Safehouse in this amazing event. With the COVID-19 and recent budget cuts the money raised and donated will truly make a difference in our agency for those seeking shelter from violence. Our community continues to impress us with their dedication and donations to make our corner of Wyoming a better place to live. Thanks again for all you do!

According to a press release, the chairman of Cars, Cigars, and Guitars, Tim Joannides mentioned that the Classic Cars were the 'stars' of the show, but of course the overall focus throughout the entire event was the three local charities. There are already plans for next year's event to take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021. For all the information for next year's event, check out the Cars, Cigars, and Guitars Facebook page.