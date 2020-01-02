Carly Pearce is teasing another new song from her forthcoming album, and she is giving fans a first listen in this Taste of Country exclusive.

Pearce is set to release a new song, "Call Me," on Jan. 3. The song is from Pearce's much-anticipated, self-titled sophomore album, and it's got a lot of pedigree. Little Big Town members Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook teamed with Emily Shackleton and the late Busbee to write the fun song, which is premised around acoustic and electric guitars and a lyrical concept that takes a familiar idea and turns it into a coy tease.

"Why would you stay home / No need to be lonely / You got my number / For a good time, call me," Pearce sings.

"'Call Me’ has the same sass and swagger that ‘Hide the Wine’ had," Pearce tells us. "From the moment I heard it, I knew I wanted to cut it. As a woman, I love songs that speak to our confidence!”

The 13 new songs on Carly Pearce include songs from Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and much more of the to songwriting talent in Nashville. The album is currently available for pre-order, and fans who purchase in advance will receive "Closer to You," "It Won't Always Be Like This" and Pearce's current radio single, a duet with Lee Brice titled "I Hope You're Happy Now," as instant downloads.

Pearce shot to success with the release of her debut album, Every Little Thing, in 2017. The lead single and title song of that album reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, and Pearce followed it up with "Hide the Wine," which reached No. 13.

In addition to being one of country music's young breakout artists, Pearce is also half of a rising power couple; she married Michael Ray in October of 2019.

Carly Pearce is set for release on Feb. 14.

Big Machine Records

