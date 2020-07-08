Carly Pearce Is ‘Grateful for Quarantine’ Amid Divorce From Michael Ray

Carly Pearce has found an upside to the novel coronavirus pandemic quarantine: As she works through her divorce from her husband Michael Ray, also a country artist, all of that time at home, she says in a new interview, has "showed [her] a lot."

"I will say that I am grateful for quarantine," Pearce tells fellow country artist Lindsay Ell in Ell's Living wELL webseries. "You know how fast our lives are, you know how easy it is to kind of tap into who we are as artists and kind of ignore our actual hearts and our actual lives and things like that."

Pearce adds, "I feel like this is another time in my life where maybe I thought I had it all figured out and it very abruptly switched on me and I’m left going, ‘Well does this mean now? Why did this have to happen?’"

The "Every Little Thing" hitmaker filed for divorce from Ray on June 19. While neither artist has publicly commented on their split, a source close to Pearce says it wasn't "a quarantine realization. It was a last resort." Even during her chat with Ell, Pearce doesn't specifically mention Ray or her divorce, but admits that quarantine has given her the opportunity to make "some really big decisions for [her] own life."

"It has proven to me when I do what I know I need to do and I don’t give up, I love myself more and I see why," Pearce says.

Pearce and Ray first confirmed their relationship in June of 2018 and got engaged that December. They tied the knot on Oct. 6, 2019 in Nashville. In the days leading up to her divorce filing, Pearce praised the new music Ray has been creating, though fans began questioning the pair's status after the once-effusive couple stopped appearing on each other's social media accounts and stopped commenting on each other's posts.

Prior to filing for divorce from Ray, Pearce shared that she's been "extremely creative" during quarantine; however, she added, she's still hoping to get back out on the road soon.