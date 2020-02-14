Newlyweds Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are so in love, they finish each other's sentences. "Finish Your Sentences" — their first-ever duet — is a mushy new song to tell the world all about it.

"You know what I’m thinkin’ ‘fore I’m thinkin’ it / Ooh, you light the fire and I keep it lit / Yeah, I know you better than you know yourself / You start it, I’ll end it / I love that I can finish your sentences / Finish your sentences, yeah," the duo sing in the chorus.

The new track comes off of Pearce's sophomore self-titled album, which, appropriately, dropped on Friday, which is Valentine's Day (Feb. 14). The song was written by fellow artists Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett alongside famed songwriters Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley.

How'd They Get Together, Anyways?

"Finish Your Sentences" is about knowing your partner so well, you can finish their sentences, thoughts and intentions. The "Closer to You" singer held her album release party earlier in release week, where she performed the track for the first time with Ray publicly.

"A lot has happened, obviously, in my musical career in the last few years, but the biggest thing that has happened to me in the last few years is the fact that I started dating, got engaged and fell in love," Pearce told the crowd, according to the Boot. "And everybody kept asking me, 'Oh my gosh, are you gonna have a song with Michael on the record?'

Pearce also shared the story of how the song came about: She was sitting on her bus while on the road with Rascal Flatts, and her Big Machine label head Scott Borchetta called her. "And he said, 'Hey, I'm on the road with TR [Thomas Rhett] and we want you to sing this with your new boyfriend. Here comes the file,'" she recalls.

"And I immediately was like, I hope that we stay together because I really wanna sing this song with him," she says. Obviously, they stayed together — the young stars married in Nashville in October 2019.

"But we went in, and we were like, 'I hope our voices sound good together,' and I just am so excited," Pearce adds. "I know that so many people have been asking me, 'What's the song with Michael? What's the song with Michael?' And we finally get to sing it together."

