Carrie Underwood Talks More Representation for Women in Country: ‘Can’t Have Too Much of a Good Thing’

When she wasn't busy accepting a history-making Entertainer of the Year trophy, Carrie Underwood was spotlighting trailblazing female performers with her 2020 ACM Awards performance on Wednesday night (Sept. 16).

From the Grand Ole Opry stage, Underwood delivered a medley of hits from some of the Opry's iconic female members, including Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Sherself was a pioneer at the 2020 ACMs, becoming the first woman to win the Entertainer of the Year trophy three times, but in a virtual press room at the end of the night, the singer admitted she has a hard time seeing herself on the same level as her legendary female idols.

"I don't think I can ever look at myself like that," Underwood reflects. In fact, the country superstar feels a little bit of imposter syndrome.

"I feel like a tourist, still, you know? I don't know -- I always say that I'm waiting for people to figure me out and leave me behind, or something," she continues. "I will never look at myself the way that I or anyone else should look at those women [whose songs] I got to sing tonight."

Though Underwood would never consider herself a legend, she hopes she can be a mentor to young, rising stars.

"I'm always really glad to hear when people like what I do. I know I've gotten to talk to Gabby Barrett a bit, because we kind of came up the same way," the singer points out (she and Barrett both got their start on American Idol). "So I love to be able to give advice, or anything, in any way that I can. But it's kind of a tough question to answer."

Barrett was also one of the artists who got to perform during Wednesday night's ceremony, and Underwood says that, in general, she was excited to see up-and-coming women featured during the show.

"We've been taking steps in the right direction for a while now, which is really nice to see. Like, not only having newer artists like Tenille [Townes] and Mickey [Guyton] get to get onstage and do what they do, but also me getting to honor some of the women who, we're all standing on their shoulders," she reflects.

At the same time, there's always room for more women to join spotlight.

"I mean, you can't have too much of a good thing!" Underwood adds with a laugh. "So I would always love to see more women and more women represented, given opportunities ... I think it was a really great night for females in country music, and I look forward to more. Because again, you can't have too much of a good thing."