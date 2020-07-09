Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been spending their coronavirus downtime out in the wide-open spaces of Wyoming lately, and perhaps they've grown a little bored.

Underwood has become an avid TikTok user since the pandemic started, and to say she went from rookie to veteran quickly with her video creations is an understatement. So, you can bet when given a ranch, some horses, a Western-wearing hubby and some cattle, Underwood didn't pass up a perfect opportunity to make a video for her fans.

It appears the "Cry Pretty" singer and her hockey star hubby are fans of the hit TV series Yellowstone, which is filmed in Wyoming, setting the perfect stage for a recreation of the characters.

"#Wyoming Pretty sure Mike thinks he's Rip. #Yellowstone," Underwood captions a slow-mo video she shared via the social platform.

Find a rugged Fisher decked out in light-wash jeans, cowboy boots, a flannel and, of course, a cowboy hat. Clearly he's channeling the character Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser), and with his facial scruff and glasses, it's pretty close!

Underwood certainly knows how to pull out all the cowgirl stops when the mood strikes. While fans have grown used to seeing her decked out in her line of Calia activewear, this Yellowstone embodiment finds her in a tucked-in pearlsnap with jeans, cowboy boots and two cute, braided pigtails.

And never doubt the Oklahoma native's ability to herd cattle. In another TikTok video that followed the above, Underwood and Fisher trade in their vehicles for a pair of four-legged friends who can help lead them to dirty ranch work.

