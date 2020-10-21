Since her debut on American Idol as a fresh-faced blonde who could sing like nobody else, Carrie Underwood has taken the country music world by storm. Through the years, her style has evolved, but she's consistently proved herself to be quite the fashionista, especially on Country Music's Biggest Night, at the CMA Awards.

Underwood has donned everything from short and sparkly dresses to downright glamorous gowns, and the "Southbound" hitmaker can pull off every single color of the rainbow, from tangerine orange to kelly green. During her 11 years as co-host of the CMAs, Underwood's outfit changes throughout the show were expected -- looked forward to, even -- and she rarely disappointed.

Click through the photo gallery below to see the singer's best looks from CMA Awards past, starting with her 2006 CMA Awards red carpet dress:

Following the 2019 CMA Awards, Underwood stepped down as show co-host, leaving room for Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to take her and Brad Paisley's place.

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 11 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show be hosted at Nashville's Music City Center, not Bridgestone Arena as is customary, and there will be no live audience.

