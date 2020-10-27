Carrie Underwood Sends Miranda Lambert Love After Her Dog Dies

Carrie Underwood reached out to a friend in need last week. Miranda Lambert's dog Waylon died on Thursday (Oct. 22), and the "Cry Pretty" singer was one of hundreds of dog lovers to send sympathies.

Lambert shared the news on Instagram with a series of pictures and a touching caption that told the story of how the golden retriever came into her life. She was driving with her mother in 2008 when she found a pair of pups abandoned, starving and freezing on the side of the road. A vet didn't think Waylon would survive. He was malnourished, partially because he always let his sister eat first.

"He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort," Lambert says of her furry friend of more than a decade. "He lived his life with no fences. The way we all want to live. He was a farm dog through and through and retired to Nashville life riding on the bus with mama to go home to Texas for Christmas every year."

Randy Houser, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town and Brittany Aldean were among several notable country artists and celebrities who replied.

"Sending lots of love and hugs," Underwood remarks in the comments.

"Big handsome boy, he took care of everybody so well for so long," friend and Pistol Annie Ashley Monroe says.

"Sorry buddy. I don’t wanna even think about losing our boy. Love to you all," Houser shares.

Waylon was named after Waylon Jennings because at the time of finding him, Lambert and her mother were listening to his music with wife Jessi Colter. The other dog they found that day was named Jessi, and she still lives with Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin today.

"Dogs change your life. The bond is something that can’t be described unless you have lived it," Lambert furthers. "Hug your pups today y'all."

Underwood is a dog owner, as well. She's been a fur mama to Ace and Penny for a decade, and in 2019 added a German Shepherd named Zero. The two contemporaries and friends have been supportive of one another over the last several years, especially leading up to the 2019 CMA Awards when Lambert said she felt Underwood should win Entertainer of the Year. This year, both women are nominated for the award.

