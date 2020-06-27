Carrie Underwood shows off her sexier side in her most recent single, "Drinking Alone," but in an interview, she reveals that there was one line she definitely did not want to cross.

Underwood joined songwriters David Garcia and Brett James to paint a lyrical picture of a woman drinking away her sorrows in a bar, joined by a handsome stranger for a flirtatious night of "drinking alone, together." But while both the song and its video are suffused with a sultry vibe, Underwood was clear from the outset that she didn't want the lyrical flirtation to end in an obvious manner.

"I was like, 'I don’t want her like going home with him,'" she says in an interview with her record label, UMG Nashville. "I don’t want any of that. I just want it to be like, ‘Okay we’ll just hang out. We’ll drink. We’ll maybe share a corner booth kiss.’"

Underwood says the characters were never meant to be together, however fleetingly.

"It’s just more about that night and that moment and that Band-Aid and then going your separate ways," she shares. "Like, 'This isn’t a thing. I’m not looking to start a new relationship. I’m out of this one. Let’s just let whatever this is be what this is right now.’”

The songwriters made that intent clear in the opening lyrics, writing, "Let me make one thing clear / You can buy me a beer / But you ain’t taking me home / No pick-up lines / I came here tonight / To shed a few tears on my own."

“I had the title, and we just kind of started, 'What does this mean?'" Underwood relates. " ... I feel like the title could have gone to a very like sad emotional place, but me being me, I still wanted to have that strong kind of character in there. So, I love the fact that this is a breakup song. ‘I’m here at the bar drinking my pain away. You and me can hang out. Why should we both be lamenting over lost love separately? We’re both here doing the same thing. Let’s just do that together.’"

"Drinking Alone" is the fourth single from Underwood's current album, Cry Pretty.