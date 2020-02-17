Carrie Underwood Announces ‘Find Your Path’ Book Tour

Carrie Underwood has announced a small book tour to celebrate and promote her new book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life.

Find your Path is Underwood's very first book and will be released on March 3. It's expected she'll tell parts of her story and share personal struggles, especially as they pertain to fitness and well-being. "I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day," she says of the Fit52 program.

"This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."

Next to music and motherhood, fitness and health is the thing Underwood talks about most on social media. She founded a clothing line called Calia by Carrie Underwood in 2015 and often talks about finding balance between all her roles in life.

Why Carrie Underwood Quit the CMA Awards:

The book tour will begin on March 2 in Brooklyn and include four stops, in Stamford, Ct., Nashville, Tenn. and Los Angeles. See all dates and locations below. "I'll be heading out on my first book tour soon to celebrate the release of #FindYourPath," she writes on Instagram.

After the book tour Underwood will take a month before her first musical performance of 2020, currently set for Stagecoach on April 25. Right now she has just seven tour dates scheduled for 2020, mostly major festivals and fairs.

Last year Underwood headlined the Cry Pretty Tour 360 and was nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Carrie Underwood Find Your Path Book Tour:

March 2 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Powerhouse

March 3 — Stamford, Ct. @ Chelsea Piers

March 6 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Parnassus Books

March 17 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Ray Kurtzman Theater