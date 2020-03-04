Carrie Underwood is continuing her passion for healthy living by launching her very first fitness app, Fit52.

Fit52 furthers Underwood's approach to holistic wellness, which focuses on finding a balance between fitness, health and a busy lifestyle. The superstar collaborated with her personal trainer, Eve Overland, to offer a wide variety of exercises that can be done in 30 minutes.

"Fitness is a true passion for me," the singer says in a press release. "The Fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives.

"Fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it," she adds.

Each workout is different and is chosen based off of a hand of virtual playing cards that the user is dealt. From there, the chosen card shows an exercise and the amount of repetitions to complete. Altogether, this forms a total body workout.

The launch of the app also coincides with Underwood releasing her first book, Find Your Path. She shared a first glimpse at the app on her official Instagram account (see above). Fit52 is available to download for iOS and costs $1 a week or $52 for a year.