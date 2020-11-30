Carrie Underwood's new HBO Max Christmas special looks positively magical. A newly-released trailer for the holiday show offers fans a sneak peek at the My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood performances.

Underwood's band, as well as a live orchestra and choir conducted by Emmy winner and longtime Underwood friend Rickey Minor, back the country star during the festive new special. John Legend and Underwood's older son Isaiah also perform with her during the show.

"For Christmas, I feel like it was always about just us being together," Underwood reflects in the trailer, "so more than anything, I wanted to make [My Gift, my new holiday] album full of so much love and so much heart, and we wanted to bring it to life in a visual way."

My Gift is Underwood's first full-length Christmas album. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart upon its release this fall.

"Every time I'm onstage, it's a gift for me to get to sing," Underwood reflects in the My Gift HBO Max special trailer. "To be able to sing these songs on this beautiful set, it just really felt amazing."

Underwood's My Gift special will be available to watch beginning on Dec. 3. The show is being executive produced by Tom Hanks' Playtone company.