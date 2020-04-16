Carrie Underwood Shares a Peek at Quarantine Life at Her House

The continuing spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced Carrie Underwood put an unexpected break in her otherwise busy schedule, which has left her with plenty of time to spend with her family as the quarantine continues.

In the Fisher household, when life slows down, there's always time for some good old-fashioned fun and roughhousing.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (April 16), Underwood reflects on "mornings at the Fisher house." The accompanying picture shows her husband, hockey star Mike Fisher, holding up both of the couple's two sons, Jacob, 1, and Isaiah, 5, in the sunlight, playing airplane with them and showing off some impressive muscles.

Sure, Fisher and Underwood have had their hands full trying to keep their little ones entertained while staying home and waiting this virus out, but they seem to be enjoying their break. In recent weeks, Underwood has shared snippets of their downtime — everything from baking with the kids to learning turkey calls has been going on behind the doors of their Tennessee home.

Underwood was recently featured on the ACM Awards stand-in TV special, ACM Presents: Our Country, for which she peformed her current single "Drinking Alone" straight from her couch.

The megastar has also shown the importance of exercise in her daily quarantine life, recently sharing a picture from her sweat room that shows her in workout clothes. She recently released her first book, a fitness project called Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.