Sure, Carrie Underwood trusts husband Mike Fisher. But does she let-him-cut-my-hair trust him?

The former hockey star had the clippers out over the weekend, and he gave oldest son Isaiah a trim. From the back, it looks pretty good — okay, our bar separating "good" and "not good" is whether any ears got clipped in the process, which they didn't so ... good job, Fish!

If baby Jacob got a trim, too, Underwood didn't share that picture on her Instagram Stories. She did, however, joke that she would be up next in the chair. Buh-buh-whuh!

See all four slides from the family's peaceful, easy Saturday below. For the most part, 37-year-old Underwood has been laying low since mid-March, when her book tour and all media appearances to promote her new book were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. She did appear from her living room to sing "Drinking Alone" during the ACM Presents: Our Country TV special in April. Other than that it's been one appearance in a New Kids on the Block video, a smattering of updates and photos, most showing her in workout clothes.

It was going to be a quiet year for Underwood anyway, as she toured heavily in 2019. Officially her next scheduled concert is July 23 in Paso Robles, Calif.