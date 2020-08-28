Carrie Underwood has given fans their first taste of her upcoming Christmas album, My Gift. "Let There Be Peace" wraps a very timely message in a gospel-tinged pop arrangement that shows off her signature voice in a new light.

Underwood teamed with Brett James and David Garcia to co-write "Let There Be Peace," which opens with her reflectively singing, "Let there be peace / Peace to every nation / Let there be hope / For all the world to see / Let there be love / And joy to all the children / Let there be peace on Earth for you and me."

Background vocals from acclaimed gospel quartet the Mccrary Sisters punctuate the optimistic, uplifting gospel feel of "Let There Be Peace," which is one of several new tracks on My Gift. Take a listen in the clip at the top of the story.

Other new songs include "Sweet Baby Jesus," which also finds Underwood teaming with James and Garcia as songwriters, as well as "Hallelujah," on which she collaborates with John Legend on a song he co-wrote with Toby Gad.

The project also features classic Christmas songs and traditional tunes including "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Silent Night," "Away in a Manger" and "Little Drummer Boy," which features a special appearance from Underwood's 5-year-old son, Isaiah.

My Gift is set for release digitally and on CD on Sept. 25, and on red vinyl on Oct. 30. The album is currently available for pre-order, and fans who order early will receive "Let There Be Peace" as an instant download.