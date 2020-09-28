Carrie Underwood is as excited as anyone about the release of her Christmas album, My Gift, which dropped Friday (Sept. 25). Underwood took it upon herself to make a Target run to pick up a copy of the CD, as she has done in the past with previous releases, but made note that this year is a little (or, actually, a lot) different than past ones.

In a photo posted to her social media, Underwood shows off her new CD, which she is about to drop into her red Target basket. However, per pandemic restrictions, she is sporting the latest fashionable accessory — a sparkly face mask.

"As per tradition, had to go buy the CD at the store! As not per tradition, I had to wear a mask! I promise I’m smiling, though! @Target #2020Man #MyGift 🎁✨" she captioned her shot. It is definitely a different look, but her enthusiasm shines through.

My Gift is Underwood's first-ever Christmas album. Among the record's 11 songs is an adorably sweet duet with her 5--year-old Isaiah on "Little Drummer Boy," as well as "Hallelujah," a collaboration with John Legend.

The singer says the project is a true gift to her fans, and for Jesus, and she hopes fans will "need" the album as much as she did. The album also includes a number of traditional favorites including "Oh Come All Ye Faithful," "Mary Did You Know," "Silent Night," "Away in a Manger" and more, as well as some brand-new songs Underwood recorded for the project.