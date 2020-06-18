Carrie Underwood used the "A" word when talking about what makes husband Mike Fisher a serviceable vocalist. During the fourth and final episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country, the couple joke about how his new career has left him dabbling in country music. She's not impressed.

"It's called autotune," Underwood says in Ep. 4 at the I Am Second website. "Come on! Anybody can sound good." Judge for your self by listening to Fisher's recreation of "Amazed" by Lonestar.

The playful exchange happens after Fisher talks about his new business venture Catchin' Deers, an apparel company. It's where he turned after retiring from hockey for good in 2018.

“I’m a better singer than you are a hockey player," Fisher boasts. Underwood tries to dispute him, but it's not quite believable without evidence.

The newest episode is called "If I Were Married To Myself," and it explores their differences, but focuses on their unified faith in God. Fisher becomes especially emotional talking about his journey, referencing a 2014 documentary he made on the topic.

"We’re not perfect, but we have that one thing in our faith. That’s why we’re here, to glorify God with what we’ve been given," he says.

The purpose of the documentary is to illustrate their relationship with God, and in each of the four parts, the couple of 10 years talks about how they've at times questioned their faith, only to have it restored. The most touching parts may be when they talk about sharing their faith with their two children, Isaiah and Jacob.