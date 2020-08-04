Carrie Underwood is giving her outdoorsman hubby, Mike Fisher, a run for his money when it comes to catching fish.

The couple spent time away from their two sons Jacob and Isaiah over the weekend, getting to reconnect and spend one-on-one time in the great outdoors.

The former professional hockey player posted pictures from their outing, capturing Underwood and Fisher’s catch after a day of fly fishing. Let’s just say Underwood’s fish was just a tad bit (okay, more like significantly) bigger than her hubby’s.

“One thing we love to do together is fly fish but the thing I don’t like about it is she catches bigger fish:)”, Fisher jokes in the caption accompanying the photos.

Underwood wasn’t going to let her catch of the day go by without adding a little playful banter to Fisher’s post.

“I catch more, too," the “Drinking Alone” singer added in the comments with a playful emoji.

When mom and dad aren’t off fishing, their sons Jacob and Isaiah enjoy casting a line as well. Fisher documented his latest outing with his boys as little Jacob watched his big brother reel in a fish, noting how important it is to take in those special moments.

Underwood and Fisher have been quarantining in Nashville with their kids since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic started, and they have been sharing highlights from their family time with fans online.

