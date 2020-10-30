Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Had a Realization While Stuck in Lockdown Together

For Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher, quarantine has proven one thing: Their marriage is as strong as ever.

Like many, the superstar singer and former NHL player hunkered down together for a coronavirus-induced lockdown nationwide. Along with their two sons 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, the Fishers have remained in their home outside of Nashville since early 2020, and their time in isolation that led them to a sweet — and reassuring — realization.

"We were a couple months in and had been very much in quarantine just with each other for a while. He said, 'You know what? I like you,'" Underwood recalls of the eye-opening conversation with her husband to Yahoo Entertainment.

"I was like: 'What does that mean? You like me?’ He was like, 'I know I love you, we've been married 10 years this year and have two kids together, but this experience has showed me I like you, too," to which the powerhouse singer replied, "I like you too."

And while the COVID-19 pandemic has presented its set of challenges — with Underwood admitting that the pair aren't designed to be with each other 24/7 — these trying times have proven to her that they are a strong family unit that can push through any obstacle.

"No time in our humanness have we just all been together all day, every day. But it has been nice and refreshing knowing: OK, we're solid. We like each other. We love each other. We can do this. We can work together even through the craziest of times," she reflects.

In addition to the release of her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, the Grammy winner has also announced that three pop-up locations for her fitness clothing brand Calia have opened in Nashville, Austin and Santa Monica for the holiday season.

