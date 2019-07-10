Men everywhere were devastated when, on July 10, 2010, Carrie Underwood said "I do" to her now-husband, NHL stud Mike Fisher. Almost instantly, the two became a country music storybook romance upon their first meeting back in 2008.

Country's sweetheart met the tall (and handsome) hockey player backstage at one of her concerts. It didn't take long for Fisher to realize that Underwood was his one and only someone, so he popped the question the following year. The former Nashville Predators captain got down on one knee in December of 2009, and they're now making beautiful music together, figuratively speaking.

The Oklahoma native singer and the rugged Canadian sportsman opted for a Southern-style wedding, tying the knot at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Ga. Underwood was as stunning as ever in a lace dress, walking down the aisle before witnesses like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and even the then-American Idol judges.

First comes love, then comes marriage, and then, on Feb. 27, 2015, came baby Isaiah Michael Fisher. The Fishers are now a family of four, as of the January 2019 arrival of their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher — make that six with Underwood's dogs, Ace and Penny. But this is where it all started.

