Carrie Underwood on Miranda Lambert’s New No. 1: ‘Long Overdue’

Carrie Underwood took to social media to congratulate Miranda Lambert on her song "Bluebird" reaching No. 1 on country airplay charts this week. The track from Wildcard became Lambert's first No. 1 hit in six years.

Actually, "Bluebird" is Lambert's first No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since "Over You" in 2012, a drought Underwood recognizes as unfortunate.

"Congratulations!" Underwood writes. "Long overdue!"

Over the last decade, women in country music have not gotten nearly as much airplay as their male counterparts, and No. 1 songs from female artists have been few and far between. The "Cry Pretty" singer's show of support comes nine months after Lambert showered love on Underwood prior to the 2019 CMA Awards.

In October 2019, Lambert took to Instagram to show her support for Underwood, but she echoed those comments during an interview with Taste of Country Nights. See that video below.

"It wasn’t about being a woman, I’m not raising that flag," Lambert says. "It was about, if you think of what Entertainer of the Year encompasses for the year and how you represented country music in the public eye."

Ultimately, Underwood would lose that prize to Garth Brooks. The last woman to win the CMA Entertainer of the Year was Taylor Swift in 2011.

It's been a quiet year for Underwood musically, but she is set to release her first Christmas album in the fall. Lambert says she's not working on new music during quarantine. Instead, she's enjoying time with husband Brendan McLoughlin.