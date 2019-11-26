Brad Paisley talks a good game in "Mud on the Tires" and other songs that reference going off-road in a pickup truck, but he clearly wasn't ready to go mudding with Carrie Underwood. The longtime CMA Awards co-host duo's moment of backroad bonding appears in the upcoming ABC prime-time television special, Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special.

“I had this idea for Carrie where I thought I’d take her out of her comfort zone," Paisley tells Country Countdown USA's Lon Helton. "My plan was to take her out in a truck to do some mudding. But that’s not what happened.

"She took over the wheel, and she scared the living heck outta me," Paisley adds of the segment, which readers can get a sneak preview of above. "I’ve never seen the redneck side of her to this degree. There’s a lot of screaming, and it’s not her. Let’s just say I’m not acting in this segment."

Additional special guests for what Paisley calls "part late-night show in primetime, part awards show where nobody loses" include Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & the Blowfish, Jonas Brothers, Tim McGraw and Peyton Manning.

"I don’t know how I got it, but I’m glad they gave me enough rope to hang myself," Paisley tells Helton about his prime-time special. "But it was nice of ABC to let me do this. It must be some sort of charity. They must need a write-off!”

Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special airs on Tuesday (Dec. 3) on ABC. The show begins at 8PM ET.