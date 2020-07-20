Carrie Underwood's first Christmas album will be a mix of traditional favorites and originals, with an emphasis on faith and the spiritual nature of Christmas. The album — titled My Gift — is set for release on Sept. 25.

In a video shared with fans on YouTube, the singer reveals "Little Drummer Boy" as one of the key traditional songs on her new album. That song helped her find the right title for the project.

"I love music, I love singing," she says. "That is my personal gift that I have that I get to do ... and I want to use that gift and I want to give it back to Jesus."

Underwood first revealed she was working on a Christmas album in June, during a virtual fan club party. The announcement of My Gift comes with a few details, but no tracklisting, list of songwriters or special guests, although it seems likely there will be some revealed later. Greg Wells produced My Gift. He's best known for albums by Adele, Celine Dion and The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

Underwood did share the cover art for her new studio album. Finds the singer in a long crimson dress between snow-crested pine trees. Much of the album was recorded during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Wells would visit with her via Zoom and they would work remotely to finish the project. Underwood set to work on this album immediately after her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour ended.

"Now more than ever we all need to focus on what Christmas is about, rely more on our family and even though it has been a tough year sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can come during the worst times or the most stressful times," she says. "And it makes you more thankful for the things that you do have."

Underwood previously recorded Do You Hear What I Hear," “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “What Child Is This” and “O Holy Night” for a special holiday edition of her Carnival Ride album, which she released as a Walmart exclusive in 2007.