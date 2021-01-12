When Carrie Underwood first announced plans to put out My Savior, a project full of gospel hymns that she grew up singing, she described it as a companion album to her 2020 Christmas record, My Gift.

Now, the singer further explains that the two projects are connected because they're both rooted in positivity, and because making both a faith-based album and a holiday album have always been on her career to-do list.

"Both of these projects were bucket list projects for me," Underwood explains to People. "With everything I do, I just want to be positive. And we had the Christmas album, which was so near and dear to my heart."

Music focused on positivity and joy was in especially high demand during 2020, the year she recorded the two projects, Underwood points out.

"Last year was a tough year for everybody, and I think just wanting to be positive in this world and sing these songs that bring me so much joy, hopefully, others can be like that as well and these songs can bring others joy," she relates. "That goes back with everything that I do ... I just want to do positive things."

Underwood originally announced My Savior on social media in late December 2020. She hasn't shared an exact release date for the project, but did reveal that it will be out just in time for Easter, which falls on April 4.

"I feel like you guys have been asking me for a while to make an album like that because I've been lucky enough to do songs like that here and there along the way in my career," she said at the time. "So that's what I did ... Again, it's just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart."