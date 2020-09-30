Ever since Carrie Underwood launched her career more than a decade and a half ago, she's never spent so much time at home as she has in 2020. Of course, she's not alone: The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire music industry to a screeching halt, with artists of all description forced to scrap their planned tour schedules and stay home in order to comply with social distancing precautions.

While it's difficult to adjust to life off the road and away from her fans, Underwood is finding one major bright spot of quarantine: Making memories with her two young sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and nearly 2-year-old Jacob.

"We're really lucky," the singer reflected during a reason virtual stop on NBC's Today, as she shared a little bit of her family's daily routine during the pandemic.

Underwood recently found a way to bring her family life and career together, bringing Isaiah into the studio with her to record a duet rendition of "Little Drummer Boy" for her new Christmas project, My Gift. But the singer points out that it's been especially meaningful to spend time with her younger son at home, as he's at an age for a lot of important milestones.

"So it's been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow — especially Jake," the singer explains. "It's such a critical time in his life and I'm never gonna get it back. So we're just trying to enjoy it."

An 11-song compilation of holiday classics and originals, My Gift is Underwood's first-ever full-length Christmas collection. The album came out on Sept. 25; in addition to the singer's duet with her son, she also collaborated with John Legend on another track, "Hallelujah."