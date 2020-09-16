In one of the 2020 ACM Awards' most bizarre twists, the show concluded with not one, but two superstars walking away with the Entertainer of the Year trophy: Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett.

After the shocking moment, in the virtual press room, both artists seemed to agree that it was an appropriate end to an awards show in 2020, a year when very little has gone according to routine.

"It feels great! This is the most unusual awards show I've ever been to," Underwood told media, her Entertainer of the Year trophy in hand. "But I think everybody did such a great job and came together to celebrate music. It's that thing where everybody's just figuring out how to do what we do -- in a different way."

Their joint win is Underwood's third for ACM Entertainer of the Year -- the most category wins of any female artist in the awards show's history -- but it's Rhett's first victory in the category, and he is over the moon about the accomplishment.

"It truly has been a dream of mine from Day 1," he told press. "There's been countless times when my manager, Virginia, has asked me, 'What are your goals for the next five years?' or, 'What are your goals for the next 10 years?' and winning Entertainer of the Year was the top, No. 1 on the list.

"Tonight, being at the Opry, getting to hear an idol of mine, Keith Urban, mention my name with Carrie Underwood ... it made me feel like I'm not the new guy anymore, if that makes sense," he adds.

Being mentioned in the same category as Underwood -- to say nothing of tying with her -- was a huge honor for Rhett, who says it's "mindblowing" to share the title with someone he's been a fan of for so many years.

"I've worked so hard to be just thought of for this category," he reflects. "We've put in countless hours rehearsing, making our shows as entertaining as they can be, and to get to share that honor with Carrie is absolutely a dream come true."