Carrie Underwood is still the winningest artist in CMT Music Awards history. With her two victories at the 2020 event on Wednesday night (Oct. 21), the country superstar re-set, and then re-set again, the record for most career wins at the awards show.

Underwood's "Drinking Alone" music video earned her Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year at the 2020 CMT Music Awards -- her 21st and 22nd wins at the annual show. Her Female Video of the Year win continued her streak as most awarded in that category; she has eight career CMT Female Video wins, per Billboard.

Underwood also holds the record for wins in the Video of the Year category: She's won the honor eight times; no one else has won it more than three times since CMT began holding the CMT Music Awards in 2002.

"Fans, you guys never cease to amaze me at how hard you work," Underwood said while accepting her Video of the Year win from her couch. (The CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted show.) "Just, thank you so much. This one is really all about you guys, especially because we, again, haven't been together, but I just feel so loved this evening."

Underwood continued to give her fans praise after Wednesday night's show: In a short Twitter video, she shared, "You guys did it again. Thank you so much ... You guys are absolutely amazing. I feel beyond loved tonight, and please know that I am giving it right back to you guys."

The CMT Music Awards usually take place in early June, just before CMA Fest, but were postponed to October due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and actor Sarah Hyland hosted the show from various locations around Nashville, while performances were filmed downtown and in the suburbs. CMT also hosted a viewing party for a few fans, who were spaced out per COVID-19 guidelines in a park on the bank of the Cumberland River.