Casa Bonita Hosting ‘Wish You Were Here’ Fan Art Contest

We actually wish we were there, too, exploring Black Bart's Cave and raising our flag for more sopapillas after weaving through a non-socially-distant line that smells like an indoor pool.

If you love Lakewood's famous Casa Bonita as much as every Coloradan pretends to until their friends visiting from out of state beg them to go and then realize that now they have to go, again, here's your chance to show your admiration and win some cash. Starting in February, Next Gallery will be hosting the annual Casa Bonita Art show, and this time, it's celebrating the restaurant while it remains closed because of COVID restrictions.

''Wish You Were Here' asks artists to submit work that directly relates to the iconic restaurant: memories, inspirations or future visions of Casa Bonita,' the restaurant's Facebook post reads. 'Casa Bonita's doors are currently closed, along with countless other businesses.'

The entry fee is $30, with a February 5 deadline. Best in show will take home $250; second place $100; third place $50. Winners will be selected by Casa Bonita Aficionado Andrew Novick and Dolla B. Rules and regs here.

Casa Bonita on South Park