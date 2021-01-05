We're into the first week of the new year and some folks have already given up on those 2021 New Year's Resolutions. Some cities are better than others though, when it comes to keeping up with those often difficult resolutions. Unfortunately for the Cowboy State, we have two different cities that didn't fair so well against the rest of the country.

Credit website, WalletHub, recently conducted a study to find out the "2021 Best & Worst Cities For Keeping New Year's Resolutions".

Casper was rated near the bottom of the pack, landing at the #131 spot out of a total of 182 cities that were ranked. Our state capitol faired somewhat better. Cheyenne ranked at #88, which puts them slightly above the middle mark.

One of the most upsetting numbers was what caused Casper to land so far near the bottom of the list, which saw us in a 3-way tie for last place (along with Burlington, VT and Lewiston, MN) for the lowest percentage of public schools rated by GreatSchools.org with above average scores.

Although Casper ranked fairly well with "financial resolutions" (ranked at #53), we also ranked poorly (#122) with "health resolutions". Ouch!

Hopefully, these numbers will fuel the fire for Wyomingites to stay motivated longer and actually stick to those New Year's Resolutions.