Casper College Men Win Shawn Dubie Rodeo 9-20-20 [VIDEO]

Casper T-Bird men won the Central Rocky Mountain Region event staged at Cheyenne's Frontier Park banking 850 points mainly through the work of their gifted team ropers. Coach Jhett Johnson was tired but pleased after the competition Sunday having worked the arena on horseback assisting pickup men throughout the weekend. Wheaton Willams and Cody Lansing won the show. Coach Johnson's sons Carson and Kellan finished #2 but won the championship round. Team points also came out of the bucking chutes courtesy of bareback rider Ethan Mazurenko and bronc rider Quinten Taylor but the vast majority of the T-Bird total sprang from legendary Chute 9.

