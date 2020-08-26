Wyoming Man Accused of Beating Pregnant Woman, Child Abuse

A Casper man is facing felony assault and child abuse charges after he allegedly hit a pregnant woman and choked a child.

Brandon Robert Debyah is charged with a single count each of aggravated assault and child abuse in Natrona County District Court. Both charges carry up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to an apartment in Casper at roughly noon on June 27 after it was reported that a man was beating a woman.

The alleged victim, who was reportedly 21 weeks pregnant at the time, told police that she and Debyah were arguing for several minutes before Debyah allegedly twisted the child's shirt and picked him up before screaming profanities at him.

Court documents state the alleged victim screamed at Debyah to put the child down. Debyah then pushed the alleged victim down before leaving the apartment.

The affidavit states that the child told investigators that Debyah choked him "a little" and that the child had bruises from the incident.

Charging documents further state that the child and the alleged victim both had visible marks from the incident.