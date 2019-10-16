Casper Police: Drunk Man Threatened Walmart Employee With A Gun

Casper police arrested a man early Wednesday at the west side Walmart after he allegedly threatened a store employee with a handgun.

Police arrested 21-year-old James B. Early at roughly 2 a.m. Wednesday on recommended charges of aggravated robbery, breach of peace and interference with a peace officer.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, several Casper police officers responded to the store after receiving a report that an "obviously intoxicated" and armed man was in the store being vulgar toward employees and trying to buy a gun.

When officers arrived, they saw Early standing at the gun counter with his sweatshirt lifted up displaying a firearm he had in the front of his pants, the affidavit says. Officers could tell Early was drunk because he had alcohol on his breath and was slurring his words.

Asked how much he had to drink, Early allegedly puffed out his chest at an officer and replied, "Not enough," according to the affidavit.

Because Early was armed and acting belligerent, officers decided to handcuff him. Early tried to pull away from officers and ultimately had to be taken to the ground, the affidavit alleges. Officers found a 9mm handgun in Early's pants after they handcuffed him.

An assistant manager at the store told police that Early was trying to buy a gun. When the assistant manager tried to explain to Early that it's against Walmart policy to sell guns after 10 p.m., he allegedly grew belligerent.

The assistant manager said he tried to call another manager. As the assistant manager was holding his phone, Early allegedly took it. When the manager tried to get his phone back, Early allegedly lifted his sweatshirt, showed the manager the gun and said something to the effect of, "You can't take your phone back," the affidavit says.

Speaking with officers, Early allegedly said he went to the store with a friend. According to the affidavit, Early's friend wanted to look at guns and Early said that he agreed because he's a Republican. Early saw a shotgun for sale at $100 and wanted it, but a store employee told early he could not buy the gun that late at night.

Early is also accused of shoplifting from the store.