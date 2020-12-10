Casper Woman Killed in Rollover Crash on I-25 Near Glenrock

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A 56-year-old Casper woman is dead after rolling her pickup west of Glenrock Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:13 p.m. near milepost 174 on Interstate 25.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Anita J. Witten was driving north when she drifted off the ride side of the interstate and overcorrected, causing her pickup to enter the median and roll approximately two full times.

Witten was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected. She died at the scene.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

